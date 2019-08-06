Bristol

Police vehicle and car in collision on M5 northbound

  • 6 August 2019
Queuing traffic on the M5 Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The collision caused several miles of tailbacks on the M5

The M5 was closed northbound overnight after a collision between a police vehicle and a car.

Avon & Somerset Police said the crash happened at 21:40 BST as officers in a marked car attempted to stop a vehicle linked to a suspect.

One officer was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries and a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Highways England reopened the road shortly after 07:50 but delays remain.

One motorist tweeted how they made it home after a "13 hour journey."

The MP for Wells, James Heappey, witnessed the collision. He said the officers were "utterly selfless".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites