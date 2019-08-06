Image copyright Donna Pinnock Image caption Tan Teddy will sing at a care home after Independence Day celebrations in the city centre

A Jamaican folk group formed in a Bristol hair salon will be singing with Jamaican elders to mark the Caribbean island's independence day.

Tan Teddy was started in 2010 by Donna Pinnock in what used to be Top Cat's hairdressers on City Road.

The aim of the group was to "pass on [Caribbean] culture to the youngsters" through music, she said.

The group will sing to elders at a care home after Independence Day celebrations in the city centre later.

Since its formation the group has been at the heart of Bristol's celebrations for Jamaican Independence Day, which takes place on 6 August.

Miss Pinnock moved to Bristol in the late 1980s and said at the time that "there were plenty of parties, but none of the folk tradition".

She said: "The songs have the history and remind the youngsters of where they came from and teach them how to speak Patois.

"The songs, proverbs, stories and costumes we bring offer a unique insight into Jamaica's journey from colony to proud island nation."

Image copyright Donna Pinnock Image caption Donna Pinnock, second from right, said she wanted to pass on Caribbean culture to youngsters

Dionne Draper, a singer who works closely with the group, said Tan Teddy was the "key to her cultural wellbeing".

"Their proud love of Jamaica shines bright in the colours they wear and songs they sing," she added.