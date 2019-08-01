Image caption About 100 plants were found in the old police station

A cannabis farm containing about 100 plants has been found at a former police station in Bristol.

The discovery was made by a telephone engineer who was called out to the building on Clanage Road on Thursday.

He said: "It looked like a very good set-up with plastic sheeting all along the floor."

Avon and Somerset police confirmed it sent two officers to the building at about 09:30 BST.

A police spokesman said the building, which also housed stables for police horses, was sold off by the force in May 2017.

Three large electrical cables leading to the plants were spotted, bypassing the electrical meter. Several large discarded halogen bulbs, and plant pots were also seen.

"It was very surreal to be honest. It's the sort of thing you see on TV," the telephone engineer added.

"I'm still shaken by it and still thinking about it now."