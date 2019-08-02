Image caption Mark Turpin resigned from Yogscast after allegations were made about him

A woman who said she was encouraged to send nude photos of herself by the former chief executive of a video game streaming company said the experience caused her "several breakdowns".

Mark Turpin recently resigned from Yogscast, which has achieved worldwide fame with its videos on computer games.

The woman said he "would not stop talking about being aroused" when he started messaging her.

The Bristol-based company said it "took action as soon as it was made aware".

The woman, who does not wish to be identified, said she was aged 18 when she was first contacted by Mr Turpin.

'No justification'

"Within days he was making suggestive comments, discussing what he liked about my body even when I showed a clear disinterest in it," she said.

"Then he mentioned sending nudes, and said 'the conversation isn't being saved, all bets are off'."

The woman said she wanted people to know what had happened but the experience of exposing a famous man had caused her stress and several breakdowns.

In July, the company said one of its content creators was accused of breaking the company's code of conduct and he was removed from the network.

Later, one of Yogscast's founders issued an appeal on Twitter asking followers if they had ever had a negative experience with a member of the Yogscast staff.

The organisation was then approached by people who made allegations about Mr Turpin, who was suspended and later resigned.

In a public statement after his resignation Mr Turpin said: "There is no justification or excuse for my behaviour.

"I was in a position of considerable responsibility and you all deserved better from me."

Yogscast said it took "all complaints about staff and the content creators in our network very seriously.

"As soon as we were made aware of incidents involving a staff member and a content creator that broke our code of conduct they were swiftly removed."

The BBC has attempted to contact Mr Turpin about the latest allegations.