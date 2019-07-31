Image copyright Alex Rotas Image caption Pentathletes Dorothy and Brita are featured in the exhibition

A new outdoor photographic exhibition celebrating athletes aged from 55 to 103 has opened in Bristol.

No Limits features 35 images organisers said they hoped would challenge perceptions of the elderly.

Bristol photographer Alex Rotas said she wanted to show the "other story about ageing that's not visible", and photos that were more than "depressing images of people slumped on chairs".

The exhibition will run on College Green until 28 August.

Image copyright Alex Rotas Image caption Bristol runner Anne Dockery, 71, took up the sport at the age of 55

Image copyright Alex Rotas Image caption Barry Ferguson, 78, is a hurdler for Team GB's Masters Athletics squad

Image copyright Alex Rotas Image caption Indian athlete Man Kaur still competes at the age of 103

Ms Rotas said she was inspired to create the exhibition after seeing athletes in their 80s and 90s pole vault and clear hurdles at the Masters Athletics Championships.

"Younger people need to see the joy that's to be had as you get older, that you can continue to push yourself," she said.

"I really hope the exhibition shows the joy that sport and physical activity can bring, and that it will make younger people feel less depressed about getting old.

"The world record for a 100m run by women in the age group of 80-84 is an astonishing 16.81 seconds, which isn't much more than Usain Bolt's record of just under 10 seconds.

"It's not an awful lot slower, is it?"