Somerset gimp suit: Second arrest after man scares woman
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of indecency offences after a person dressed in a gimp suit jumped out on a woman.
Police said the man, aged in his 30s was arrested on Tuesday following the offences in Claverham and Yatton in Somerset.
Someone was "charging at me in a full black rubbery suit", the woman who had been walking in Claverham village said.
A man in his 20s who was arrested on Monday has been released on bail.
It follows 14 reports of a man approaching people while wearing disguises, one of which was a black body suit.
The latest sighting was on Thursday at 23:30 BST.