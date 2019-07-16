Image copyright Handout Image caption The woman said the person "charged" at her in a "full black rubbery suit"

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of indecency offences after a person dressed in a gimp suit jumped out on a woman.

Police said the man, aged in his 30s was arrested on Tuesday following the offences in Claverham and Yatton in Somerset.

Someone was "charging at me in a full black rubbery suit", the woman who had been walking in Claverham village said.

A man in his 20s who was arrested on Monday has been released on bail.

It follows 14 reports of a man approaching people while wearing disguises, one of which was a black body suit.

The latest sighting was on Thursday at 23:30 BST.