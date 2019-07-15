Bristol

Arrest after man in gimp suit scares woman in Claverham

  • 15 July 2019
Man in gimp outfit Image copyright Handout
Image caption The woman said the person "charged" at her in a "full black rubbery suit"

A man has been arrested after someone dressed in a gimp suit jumped out on a woman in a Somerset village.

Someone was "charging at me in a full black rubbery suit", the woman who had been walking in Claverham said.

Police said a man in his 20s had been arrested on suspicion of indecency offences in Claverham and Yatton.

"It follows 14 reports of a man approaching people while wearing disguises, one of which was a black body suit," the force added.

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police were called to the latest incident at about 23:30 BST on Thursday.

However, despite using a helicopter and a sniffer dog, they were unable to find the man in the gimp suit who the woman said had advanced towards her "grunting and breathing heavily" before fleeing.

