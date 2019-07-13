Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Easton on Tuesday evening

A 32-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a teenage boy was stabbed in Bristol.

The 16-year-old was stabbed "multiple times" on St Gabriel's Road in Easton, shortly before 21:00 BST on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Rashid Ahmed Mohammed, of St John's Lane, Bedminster, was charged on Friday evening and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court.

The teenager was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 28-year-old man also arrested in connection with the stabbing has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.