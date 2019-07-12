Image caption Climate change activists say they plan demonstrations from Monday.

Police are warning of potential disruption in Bristol due to planned action by climate change activists.

Extinction Rebellion, which blocked London's Waterloo Bridge earlier this year, said it plans demonstrations all next week.

Avon and Somerset Police said it could involve more than 1,000 people.

Extinction Rebellion wants the government to change its target for zero carbon emissions from 2050 to 2025.

Ch Insp Mark Runacres said the protest could involve the occupation of Bristol Bridge in the city centre.

"Through social media it's estimated up to 1,000 people are looking to engage in this protest and demonstration. Within that there are those who have stated an intention that they're prepared to be arrested, and those number over 100," he said.

"We're looking to work with the organisers of the protest to manage and mitigate the impact that creates for the city.

Image caption Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said Bristol will be open for business as usual.

"Bristol will be open for business as usual but there's likely to be an impact, particularly for those who use the routes across Bristol Bridge. Increased journey times are likely because of the congestion that will be caused.

"Any unplanned and lengthy road closure could impact on the ability of emergency services to respond to incidents and we and our partners are factoring this into our plans so we can continue to keep the public safe."

Extinction Rebellion describes itself as an "international movement" that uses "non-violent civil disobedience" to bring issues such as climate change to the fore.

In April, protests by the group's activists across London saw 1,130 people arrested for various offences.