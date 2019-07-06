Hundreds of thousands of people have filled Bristol's streets at St Pauls Carnival as it celebrated community elders with the theme 'Our Journey'.

The event's colourful procession featured live acts throughout the day showcasing musical genres from reggae to calypso and drum and bass for the crowds of people.

The theme this year was chosen to pay homage to the Windrush generation who arrived in England in the 1940s onwards.

The West Indian community came together in Bristol to set up organisations and groups to support their new lives in the UK.

This year's theme reflected the challenges they faced including racism and inequality which led to the Bristol bus boycott.

St Pauls Carnival, which is marking its 51st event, celebrates the impact that Caribbean music, food, tradition, skills and dance have had on Bristol.

Image caption Holymead Primary School in Brislington bringing the rainbow

Executive director LaToyah McAllister-Jones, a Bristol-based change management consultant said: "St Pauls Carnival is a vibrant expression of our city's wonderful diversity and an event that brings dozens of communities together.

"It is a chance to celebrate both our similarities and differences which is why we felt a theme of 'Our journey' would work so well for 2019."

She said the carnival: "Bangs the drum for diversity and inclusivity on a wider scale."

Image caption Summerhill School girls in their carnival outfits

Many roads in the area will remain closed until 07:00 BST on Sunday.

Image copyright Avon FRS Temple Fire Station Image caption Temple Fire Officers are taking part in the parade and arrived "carnival ready"

