Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natalie Smith, 34, from Redfield, died from stab wounds

A man fatally stabbed his ex before killing himself with the same kitchen knife, an inquest has heard.

Craig Stewart, 36, attacked Natalie Smith at her home in Cambridge Street, Bristol, on 8 November.

Neighbours found Ms Smith, 34, "slumped" at the bottom of the stairs and Mr Stewart's "lifeless" body in the living room.

The inquest at Flax Bourton heard police believed there was no "third-party involvement" in either death.

An off-duty paramedic who lived nearby in the Redfield area of the city told how "frantic" neighbours knocked on his door.

In a written statement, Mark Ashton said some had arrived in a "visibly distressed state" asking for his help.

'Self-defence' injuries

When he entered the house he saw a white female "covered in blood" and lying at the foot of the stairs, just inside the front door.

He said Ms Smith was "mumbling but conscious" and told him she was dying, but indicated there was another person involved.

Mr Ashton said he entered the living room to find "a black male lying on the floor in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, looking extremely unwell".

Both were treated at the scene before being taken to Southmead Hospital.

Ms Smith received emergency surgery but died the next day. Mr Stewart was declared dead on arrival.

Image caption Police were called to the house in the Redfield area of Bristol on 8 November

Pathologist Dr Russell Delaney said Ms Smith had multiple stab wounds to her abdomen and other injuries "consistent with self defence".

Dr Delaney, who conducted both post-mortem examinations he was satisfied Mr Stewart's injuries were "consistent with multiple self-inflicted wounds" and there were no signs of any defensive wounds.

Det Con Richard Kitchener, said he was satisfied there was no "third-party involvement" adding a kitchen knife "was likely to be the weapon used."

Coroner Dr Peter Harrowing concluded that Mr Stewart's death was a suicide and Ms Smith was unlawfully killed.