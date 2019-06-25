Image caption The man was found near the junction of Ashley Road and City Road

A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a 39-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

The man was found critically injured just before 18:00 BST on Friday in the St Pauls area of the city and died shortly afterwards.

The teenager, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared at Bristol Crown Court charged with murder and was remanded in custody.

A trial date has been set for 9 December.

The boy is is next due to appear at the court on 20 September.