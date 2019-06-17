Image caption Tatiana was given Lego to distract herself with while she was in hospital and decided to fundraise for sets for other children

A girl who raised almost £20,000 to buy Lego for children in hospital to play with died from leukaemia, an inquest has been told.

Tatiana Stankovic Davis, 13, was treated for cancer then leukaemia at Bristol Children's Hospital between 2013 and her death on 23 August 2017.

She worked with the charity Fairy Bricks to buy new Lego sets to distract children undergoing chemotherapy.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, recorded the death as natural causes.

Tatiana was diagnosed with cancer of the bladder in 2013.

She had chemotherapy and radiotherapy over six months and was given the all-clear in August 2015.

Image caption Tatiana raised the money for new sets which are necessary because of infection control in hospitals

The inquest heard the chemotherapy drugs used in her treatment caused her to develop acute leukaemia which was diagnosed in February 2017.

Dr Oliver Tunstall who was the haematology consultant on Tatiana's ward said the leukaemia was "underpinning everything".

"We're giving poisons to children because we have nothing better," he told the inquest.

"The leukaemia gets more resistant, and sometimes by giving treatment it brings forward death."

The inquest was told a post-mortem examination revealed tumours in Tatiana's bowel, lungs, hips and liver.

She was posthumously awarded a Lord Mayor's medal for her fundraising.

She and her dad Simon Davis were also honoured by Prime Minister Theresa May who awarded them a Points of Light award for "inspirational dedication" to fundraising.