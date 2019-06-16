Image caption Vandals broke into the site and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage on Thursday

Thousands of pounds worth of damage have been caused to allotments by vandals.

A number of sheds were set alight and smashed up at the site in Pucklechurch, Bristol, on Thursday.

It was the second of two attacks in a month.

Michael Bathgate, of the Pucklechurch Allotments Association, said: "We're all devastated by it. It's not just the money, it's the time that everyone's spent down there."

He said four sheds had been "burned to the ground" with many greenhouses also destroyed and fences damaged.

He said the vandals used a bolt-cutter to cut the lock and gain entry to the site.

The vandals did not take anything of value, and allotment owners believe the site was targeted due to its "hidden away" location.

Mr Bathgate said: "Many people have worked for years to get their allotments to the way they they liked and to have them mindlessly destroyed is devastating."

Another allotment owner added: "It's just mindless vandalism, and it's just absolutely wicked what has happened."

A forensic search has been carried out by Avon and Somerset Police investigators at the site.