Image caption Police and stewards were attacked and a number of people were reportedly bitten by police dogs

Two men have been jailed for their part in violence at a football match between Bristol City and Swansea City.

David Darch, 32, of Wellington, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting a public order offence. He was also given a six-year football banning order.

Leigh Phillips, 52, of Swansea, will serve eight-weeks for public order offences and also has a six-year banning order.

Trouble flared at the match at Ashton Gate on 2 February.