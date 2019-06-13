Image copyright Clevedon Salerooms Image caption The bloomers were advertised as 'general condition, consistent with age'.

A pair of Queen Victoria's silk bloomers have sold for £1,000 at auction.

The royal underwear is approximately 44in (112cm) at the waist and embroidered with the initials VR.

It came from a vendor whose great aunt was a friend of Susan Heard, a lady's maid in London.

The bloomers were sold at Clevedon Salerooms and auctioneer Toby Pinn said there had been interest from around the world.

Mr Pinn said the "open drawers" style, which have a hole down the middle, was "to make visiting the toilet a lot easier".

A number two embroidered on the bloomers was there to ensure they were worn in rotation "so they would never wear out."

Image copyright PA Image caption A pair of Queen Victoria's cotton pants sold at auction in 2015 in Wiltshire for £10,500

The auctioneer said it was "understood that ladies-in-waiting exchanged garments of their employers at social gatherings" and the owner had included a letter of provenance.