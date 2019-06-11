Image caption The plans will be put out to public consultation for six weeks from 1 July

Plans to improve air quality in Bristol could see all diesel cars banned from a central area between 07:00 and 15:00.

It is one of two options being considered by the city council to reduce pollution.

The second looks at running a clean air zone in the most polluted areas which would see charges for buses, taxis, light goods and heavy goods vehicles.

The city has already twice missed government deadlines for providing details of a clean air zone.

The authority is considering a local scrappage scheme, improvements to buses and taxis and local traffic interventions in the most polluting areas,

These could see another bus lane on the M32, a targeted diesel ban on the highway past the Bristol Royal Infirmary and a charging scheme for polluting buses, taxis, light goods and heavy goods vehicles.

But these measures would not include charging the owners of private cars.

Mayor Marvin Rees said any measures must make sure "environmental and social justice go hand in hand".

"These latest proposals could strike the right balance by targeting the most polluting vehicles within specific classes of vehicle and by considering a dedicated area outside our central Bristol hospitals, including the children's hospital, where we want to protect those most vulnerable to pollution."

The plans will be put out to public consultation for six weeks from 1 July.

Earlier this year Bristol's Green Party suggested the city should have a congestion charge for non-residents.