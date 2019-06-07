Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption Bristol City Council has yet to consent to the tower blocks plan for Bedminster

A property firm criticised over "death trap" flats has pledged that a planned new scheme will be a "high-quality" development.

A2Dominion has submitted plans for seven blocks of flats in Malago Road, Bedminster, Bristol.

Conditions at its Clyde House development in Wandsworth, London, were described as "totally unacceptable" by local Conservative MP Justine Greening.

The firm said that was an "isolated incident" and action was being taken.

In February, one resident of the social housing block labelled it a "death trap" and expressed her fears that Clyde House would become "the next Grenfell", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She claimed problems at the development - which reportedly included vermin, repeated lift breakdowns and flooding - stemmed from leaks that began three to four years ago.

'Brutal and ugly'

Bristol City Council has yet to decide on the firm's proposals for the Bedminster, which would comprise blocks between eight and 12 storeys high, containing a total of 49 social housing units and 550 student beds.

The planned flats have been described as "brutal and ugly" and "oppressive".

A2Dominion's director of residential services, Steve Michaux, said the firm was taking "urgent steps" to rectify issues at Clyde House "to ensure this does not happen again."

He added: "Our proposals for Malago Road are to create high-quality student accommodation and affordable homes which will be both built and managed directly by A2Dominion.

"We will have full management responsibility in regards to the repairs and maintenance of the buildings, ensuring we are able to provide a responsive service to our residents."

The company already owns and manages 557 student homes for the University of Bristol.

A Bristol City Council spokesman said: "All relevant planning issues are considered before the officer report is published and before the development control committee makes a decision on the application."