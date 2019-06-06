Image copyright Allie Dunnington

Air-to-air pictures have been released, showing a flypast of more than 30 vintage Dakota aircraft to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The event recreated the aircraft's role in the 1944 Normandy Landings.

The photographs were taken by a husband and wife team from Bristol who own an aircraft that took part in the flypast on Wednesday.

Dr Allie Dunnington, a freelance photographer, said it was "special" to be invited to capture the event.

Image copyright Allie Dunnington Image caption Air-to-air pictures were taken during the formation flight

The Dakota aircraft flew from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire to Caen in France to mark the anniversary.

The aeroplanes dropped parachutists dressed in World War Two uniforms along the Normandy coast.

Image copyright Allie Dunnington Image caption Dr Dunnington said it was "incredible" to see the parachutists jumping out of the aeroplanes

Dr Dunnington said it was likely to be the last time the aircraft would gather to recreate the flight.

"These aircraft won't last another 25 years to be around when it's the 100th anniversary," she said.

Image copyright Allie Dunnington Image caption The aircraft flew from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire

She said she and her husband Phil were invited to take some of the veterans, and to take photographs.

"We flew in formation across the channel down to Caen where all the Dakotas dropped their parachutists," she said.

Image copyright Allie Dunnington Image caption Dr Dunnington said meeting the veterans was a highlight of the day

"It was incredible to see all these guys jumping out of the aeroplanes and landing.

"Meeting the veterans was a highlight. It's part of history. These guys have done some incredible stuff."