Image caption John Cabot left Bristol in 1497 and landed 3,000 miles later in what is now North America

Volunteers on the ship The Matthew of Bristol have been honoured with the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

The Matthew is a replica of John Cabot's caravel that sailed from the city in 1497 to try to establish a new trade route for spices.

The volunteers take groups on trips around Avon Gorge and talk to them about Cabot, the ship's history and life on board.

The award will be presented to the team by the Lord Lieutenant of Bristol.

Ann May from The Matthew of Bristol Trust said the volunteers' "enthusiasm and knowledge of both the ship and life on board in 1497 is excellent".

The replica was built at Redcliffe Wharf, and sailed to Newfoundland in 1997 for the 500th anniversary of Cabot's trip.

Representatives from The Matthew of Bristol Trust attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May, along with other recipients of this year's award.