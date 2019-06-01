Image caption Protesters stopped traffic at three main points in the city centre by blocking the roads

Traffic on three main roads through Bristol have been disrupted by climate change protesters.

The demonstration, organised by campaigners Extinction Rebellion, is taking place in the "consumer heart of Bristol to highlight unnecessary consumerism".

Protesters blocked Temple Way, Broad Weir and The Bear Pit roundabout, handing out leaflets to drivers.

The activists also staged a protest featuring a pop-up catwalk.

Many of those taking part sat by the side of the road with second-hand clothing to swap, repair or give away.

Shoppers have been encouraged to sign a pledge not to buy new clothes for a year and activists talked to people about more sustainable alternatives to big brands and fast fashion.

Alice Bouverie

BBC News, Bristol

Some 40 protesters managed to block one road for about seven minutes.

They then stepped aside to let traffic through before doing the same thing again.

A lot of cars have been sounding their horns, some through frustration, although others may be doing so in support of the action.

Three drivers I spoke to were angry, saying they couldn't get through to the hospital and questioned why the police were not doing anything to stop the action.

There are a couple of community support officers explaining to drivers the group has the right to protest.

The group has been handing out flapjacks to drivers and giving them flyers to explain what the protest is about.

The action is expected to continue until 17.00 BST.