Bristol

Sex offender Ronan Korby absconds from Leyhill Prison

  • 1 June 2019
Ronan Korby, also known as Lee Watersworth Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Ronan Korby has a tattoo of a sun and eagle on his right forearm

A sex offender is on the run from open prison after being allowed out on a work placement.

Ronan Korby, also known as Lee Watersworth, was last seen at 10:00 BST on Friday in West Street, Bristol.

The 50-year-old failed to return to Leyhill open prison in South Gloucestershire, police confirmed.

Korby is about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black jacket and jeans and has a tattoo of a sun and eagle on his right forearm.

Police said anyone who spots Korby should not approach him but call 999 immediately.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites