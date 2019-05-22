Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nigel Farage was hit by a milkshake when campaigning in Newcastle on Monday

A charity worker who tweeted that Nigel Farage should have been hit by acid rather than the milkshake thrown at him in Newcastle has been sacked.

Ruth Townsley, who no longer works for Bristol wellbeing charity Happy City, used her personal Twitter account to make the comment.

She has since "apologised unreservedly" and said it was "stupid and posted in a moment of frustration".

Happy City said it "condemned violence of any sort at any level of society".

Mr Farage was hit by a milkshake on Monday while campaigning. Paul Crowther, 32, has been charged with common assault and criminal damage.

A tweet from Ms Townsley's account, which has since been removed, said: "Bravo to Paul Crowther, good on you mate. Great that milkshakes have become a thing when it comes to the racists in our midst. I'd prefer acid but milkshakes will do for now I guess."

She said she had written to "personally apologise" to Mr Farage.

Happy City, which promotes happiness and wellbeing, said in a statement that Ms Townsley, who was head of measurement and policy, no longer worked for them.

It added: "Happy City is aware that Ruth Townsley has previously posted tweets from her personal account including one about the Nigel Farage protest.

"We do not in any way agree with the contents of these tweets which contradicted all of our strongly held values.

"We believe all politicians have a right to have their voices heard, and condemn violence of any sort at any level of society."