Image caption PC Adam Crockett worked for Avon and Somerset Police

A drunk policeman groped two women - one of whom was a fellow officer - at a party, a panel has heard.

Ex-PC Adam Crockett drank "excessive amounts of alcohol" before indecently assaulting the pair in April.

A disciplinary hearing ruled his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct and breached professional standards.

Avon and Somerset Chief Constable Andy Marsh said the PC's actions were so "outrageous" he would have been sacked from the force had he not resigned.

Mr Crockett, who did not attend the hearing, left the force last week on 16 May.

Barrister Elizabeth Fox, acting for the police, told the panel Mr Crockett had started drinking at about 17:00 GMT before continuing to Bristol for a party.

Colleagues observed he was "very drunk, Ms Fox said, and "his behaviour towards a number of women was inappropriate and concerning".

Between 23:00 and midnight, PC Crockett danced with a woman who pushed him away after he touched her breasts, bottom and groin.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Chief Constable Andy Marsh (pictured) said he would have sacked Mr Crockett if he hadn't resigned

The woman was seen pushing him away and shaking her head to indicate "no", Ms Fox said.

At least one member of the public intervened when he did not stop, the hearing was told.

About an hour later, Ms Fox said, Mr Crockett acted inappropriately towards his female colleague, before touching her groin.

The officer responded "how dare you" and "don't do that", Ms Fox said.

A male colleague testified that Mr Crockett followed the woman to her hotel room.

Ms Fox said Mr Crockett called the woman six times during the early morning and sent several texts apologising for his behaviour.

He initially denied the allegations and made counter-claims, Ms Fox said, but admitted the assaults when interviewed by police on 12 April.

He accepted a conditional warning on April 26.

Chief Constable Mr Marsh described his behaviour as "inexcusable" adding: "There is no mitigation whatsoever for this conduct and for this reason should Mr Crockett have not ceased to be a member of Avon and Somerset Constabulary I would have dismissed him without notice."

Mr Crockett was required to make a written apology to both victims, pay them compensation, and undertake awareness courses on drinking and sexual assault.