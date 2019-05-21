Image copyright AFP Image caption GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said the ride was kept secret to protect the identities of those taking part

Spies from security agency GCHQ have taken part in a covert bike ride for charity.

The 100-strong cycling team cycled 125km (77.7 miles) from Bletchley Park to Cheltenham to mark its centenary.

The six-hour ride took place on Sunday and included GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming.

The event was kept secret to protect the identities of the riders hailing from divisions like counter-terrorism and cyber security.

The challenge is expected to raise around £30,000, which will be split between its chosen charities.

The race started at 07:45 BST and travelled through Thornborough, Mixbury, Chipping Norton and Stow-on-the-Wold before finishing at its base in Cheltenham just after 14:00.

Mr Fleming said: "Our secret cycle was a great way to help charities we all feel passionately about.

"It was also another chance to celebrate our centenary and mark a history full of amazing intelligence, world-leading innovation, and most of all ingenious minds."

Half of the money raised will be donated to Cancer Research UK, with the rest split between Heads Together, the Royal British Legion and Code Club.

The Queen celebrated GCHQ's centenary earlier this year with a visit to its former top secret base, Watergate House in London.