Bristol teenager charged with attempted murder after pub assault
- 21 May 2019
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault at a pub.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with possessing a knife.
Police say the charges are connected to an attack on a 19-year-old in the early hours of 18 May at the Three Blackbirds Pub in Easton, Bristol.
The boy was remanded in custody by Bristol magistrates to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 17 June.