Image copyright Avison Young Property Management Consultancy Image caption The bridge is perforated with 55,000 holes - earning it the nickname "the cheese-grater"

A cycle and pedestrian bridge which was closed two years ago when a lorry was driven over it is to reopen.

Work to repair "extensive damage" caused to the metal deck panels on the 180ft (55m) Meads Reach structure in Temple Quay, Bristol, began in February.

The bridge, built in 2008, has been beset with issues, and was resurfaced with anti-slip panels after cyclists said it was hazardous in wet weather.

It is due to reopen on Saturday.

Image copyright Avison Young Property Management Consultancy Image caption Metal deck panels were replaced on the bridge after a lorry drove over it

Vicki Williams, from property managers Avison Young, said: "Our priority has always been to reopen the Meads Reach Bridge as quickly as possible for the convenience of everyone who walks or cycles through Temple Quay.

"It's not long to go before we will be reopening, and we thank all the users of the bridge for their patience in waiting for these essential repairs to be carried out."

She added "extensive damage" was caused to the metal deck panels when a lorry attempted to use the pedestrian and cycle-only bridge as a vehicular road.

The stainless steel bridge is part of the Bristol to Bath cycle track.

The bridge is perforated with 55,000 holes - earning it the nickname "the cheese-grater".

In 2009, the £2.4m structure won a Royal Institute of British Architecture award.