Bomb squad called after 'loud bangs' heard in Worle
- 14 May 2019
Bomb disposal experts have been called after "loud bangs" were heard near a pub in the early hours.
A cordon was put in place around a roundabout by the Summerhouse pub in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.
Avon and Somerset Police said two men in their 20s had been arrested.
A spokeswoman said: "It follows an incident at about 4.20am on Tuesday when members of the public reported hearing loud bangs."