Image copyright Steve Cronin Image caption Two men in their 20s have been arrested

Bomb disposal experts have been called after "loud bangs" were heard near a pub in the early hours.

A cordon was put in place around a roundabout by the Summerhouse pub in Worle, near Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police said two men in their 20s had been arrested.

A spokeswoman said: "It follows an incident at about 4.20am on Tuesday when members of the public reported hearing loud bangs."