Sex offender detained after absconding from HMP Leyhill

  • 13 May 2019
Neon Collins Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences

A sex offender who went on the run from HMP Leyhill near Bristol has been detained by police.

Neon Collins, 39, who left the open prison sometime before 08:00 GMT on Sunday, was located later in the day by police.

Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences.

Avon and Somerset Police thanked "everyone who helped us by sharing our appeal to find him".

