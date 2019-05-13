Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences

A sex offender who went on the run from HMP Leyhill near Bristol has been detained by police.

Neon Collins, 39, who left the open prison sometime before 08:00 GMT on Sunday, was located later in the day by police.

Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences.

Avon and Somerset Police thanked "everyone who helped us by sharing our appeal to find him".