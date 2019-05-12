Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences

A sex offender is on the run from HMP Leyhill near Bristol, police have said.

Neon Collins, 39, is believed to have left the open prison sometime before 08:00 GMT on Sunday.

Collins, previously known as Wayne Parkes, is serving a custodial sentence for sexual offences. The public are advised not to approach him.

He has the word Holly in Japanese tattooed on his neck and a pierced left ear with a large hole in the lobe, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Collins has links to West Midlands, in particular the Worcestershire area.