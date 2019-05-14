Image copyright Bristol Students Against Anti-Semitism Image caption Sam Kahn (left) and Seb Sultan's petition has been signed more than 1,000 times in less than a week

Jewish students have launched a petition calling for a union officer who made anti-Semitic posts to resign.

Bristol University's black, minority & ethnic (BME) officer Omar Chowdhury was allowed to keep his job after making the comments online.

Bristol Students Against Anti-Semitism said a BME officer "should be the one delivering anti-racism training, not themselves in need of it".

The university's students' union (SU) said it was aware of the petition.

The BBC has approached the SU asking for a comment from Mr Chowdhury.

An SU spokesman said the union "fully recognises the strength of feeling around this issue" and was "continuing an active discussion with all parties".

He added: "Bristol SU remains absolutely committed to tackling anti-Semitism and racism in all its forms."

Mr Chowdhury received a formal warning after the comments he posted on a Facebook page called Bristruths emerged.

He told Jewish student Izzy Posen he should "be like Israel and cease to exist".

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mr Chowdhury's remarks were made on a Facebook page called Bristruths

The comments were made a year ago but only came to light when Mr Chowdhury recently became a BME officer at the union.

The petition calling for his resignation has gathered more than 1,000 signatures in less than a week.

Seb Sultan, who helped set the petition up, said: "We were shocked and appalled to hear the SU would allow [Mr Chowdhury] to remain in his position with just a warning, apology and training.

"We cannot allow the SU to set a precedent of tolerating anti-Semitism."

Mr Sultan said the group had not yet met Mr Chowdhury but both parties had "expressed a willingness" to meet.

Mr Chowdhury previously said he regretted his "ignorant, offensive... and unacceptable comments".

"I have already begun efforts to educate myself on anti-Semitism... and will undertake training as part of this," he added.