Bristol SU officer who made anti-Semitic posts urged to resign
Jewish students have launched a petition calling for a union officer who made anti-Semitic posts to resign.
Bristol University's black, minority & ethnic (BME) officer Omar Chowdhury was allowed to keep his job after making the comments online.
Bristol Students Against Anti-Semitism said a BME officer "should be the one delivering anti-racism training, not themselves in need of it".
The university's students' union (SU) said it was aware of the petition.
The BBC has approached the SU asking for a comment from Mr Chowdhury.
An SU spokesman said the union "fully recognises the strength of feeling around this issue" and was "continuing an active discussion with all parties".
He added: "Bristol SU remains absolutely committed to tackling anti-Semitism and racism in all its forms."
Mr Chowdhury received a formal warning after the comments he posted on a Facebook page called Bristruths emerged.
He told Jewish student Izzy Posen he should "be like Israel and cease to exist".
The comments were made a year ago but only came to light when Mr Chowdhury recently became a BME officer at the union.
The petition calling for his resignation has gathered more than 1,000 signatures in less than a week.
Seb Sultan, who helped set the petition up, said: "We were shocked and appalled to hear the SU would allow [Mr Chowdhury] to remain in his position with just a warning, apology and training.
"We cannot allow the SU to set a precedent of tolerating anti-Semitism."
Mr Sultan said the group had not yet met Mr Chowdhury but both parties had "expressed a willingness" to meet.
Mr Chowdhury previously said he regretted his "ignorant, offensive... and unacceptable comments".
"I have already begun efforts to educate myself on anti-Semitism... and will undertake training as part of this," he added.