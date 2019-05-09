Image copyright Bricks Image caption The Trinity Road site in Bristol is being sold by Avon and Somerset Police

A police station could become an arts and community hub if a charity's bid to purchase the building is successful.

The Trinity Road site in Bristol is being sold by Avon and Somerset Police as it has been deemed too big and expensive to run.

Arts charity Bricks wants to take over the site to "support artists and the wider community" in "one of the most deprived areas of the city".

The proposal would also enable a police presence to remain on site.

The charity's ideas for the building in St Philips include a community nursery, cafe, community meeting and workshop spaces and artist studios.

Bricks has submitted a bid to Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens, setting out "a clear plan for the future of the site, the social value it would create and the partnerships it would deliver".

Image copyright Bricks Image caption The charity's ideas for the building include a community nursery, cafe and artist studios

Director Jack Gibbon said: "When Trinity Road police station became available for purchase, it made obvious sense as the focus for a new type of arts and community space.

"The location could potentially join the dots in the visual arts ecology of Bristol."

When the site was listed for sale, Ms Mountstevens said the station was "too big for the constabulary's needs, expensive to maintain and not value for money".

She added: "I am therefore delighted to be exploring the possibility of a redevelopment opportunity for a new and improved station on Trinity Road, enabling the constabulary to continue serving the local community while also delivering significant financial savings."