A charity is providing a mobile youth centre in a converted bus following sharp cuts in council spending.

Young Bristol is taking the bus around Bristol to provide a place for teenagers to meet, and to get advice.

Bristol's youth budget has been cut by 30% in a year and 25 youth clubs have been lost over the past eight years.

Matt Donnelly from Young Bristol said: "The best way to make a sustainable facility drew us to putting something... on wheels."

It is hoped the service will help people such as Diego, 13.

He said: "I want a good future, to maybe get out of this place and and I want a good life.

"But with the influence around here and nothing to do, people turn to illegal things and it's not nice."

The bus offers a safe space for teenagers to meet friends and get job and homework guidance.