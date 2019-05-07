Bristol

Industrial unit fire in Bristol treated as 'suspicious'

  • 7 May 2019
Image caption The fire began on Friday evening

A large fire which caused around 40 homes to be evacuated is being treated as suspicious by police.

Cordons remain in place near the Strawn and Henshaw building in Speedwell, Bristol.

Nearby residents were led to safety after flames took hold of the workshop in an industrial unit on Friday night.

Avon and Somerset Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the fire who may have information.

A spokesman said: "The cordon will remain in place until midday Tuesday at least, when the situation will be reviewed.

Image caption Fire crews spent the night tackling the blaze

"A police investigation into the fire - which is being treated as suspicious - is underway."

Firefighters worked through the night to put out the blaze.

People living nearby reported hearing explosions and the fire could be seen over a large part of the city.

Those who were evacuated without a place to go took refuge at St John's Church on Lodge Causeway.

Nobody was injured.

Image caption The fire was visible across the city

