More than 70 firefighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial unit in Bristol.

People nearby reported hearing explosions and the fire could be seen over a large part of the city.

An Avon Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said it was called to reports of a fire at a workshop at the Strachan and Henshaw building in Speedwell, just before 18:30 BST.

Crews were working to get the fire under control, he said.

He added if they were unable to contain the blaze then nearby properties would need to be evacuated.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was advising nearby residents to close windows to remain inside if possible due to potential smoke inhalation.

A number off roads have been closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

On 31 December crews battled fire and explosions at the Foundry Lane site.

At the time the service said crews had been "firefighting in difficult conditions".