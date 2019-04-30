Image copyright Royal Agricultural University Image caption Prof John Alliston died in the garden of his house in Burleigh near Stroud in June 2017

A university professor died after a copper pipe attached to a faulty boiler became live, an inquest has heard.

John Alliston, of the Royal Agricultural University in Cirencester, was gardening when he touched the pipe.

Health and safety inspector Kenneth Morton told the hearing in Gloucester that an element had become faulty which meant all the metalwork was live.

The 80-year-old was found in the garden with a piece of wire or copper pipe "melted into his hand".

The jury at the inquest heard how he was found face down at his house in Burleigh, near Stroud, by his wife in June 2017, whose screams for help alerted a nearby gardener.

When he touched Prof Alliston's body, he received an electric shock.

The pair were advised to turn off the electrics by a 999 operator before they attempted to revive him for 20 minutes.

Multiple faults

Mr Morton, who examined the property, said two separate faults led to Prof Alliston's death.

The first was a faulty heating element in the immersion heater, which led to all the pipes, both inside and outside, connected to the boiler becoming live, he told the inquest.

He also said the boiler was not earthed, which would have safely discharged the 230 volts into the ground.

It has been a requirement for boilers to have this safety feature since 1992.

Mr Morton said while landlords had to provide a gas safety certificate for rental properties, there were currently no obligations to provide an equivalent electrical certificate.

An electrical inspection would have picked up the boiler faults, he said.

The inquest continues.