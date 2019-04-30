Image copyright Daisy Wakefield Image caption Daisy Wakefield spent £100 from her student loan on her campaign

A university is to start supplying free sanitary products after one of its students used part of her loan to pay for free tampons for fellow students.

Daisy Wakefield said she took action because the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol had not been "addressing the crisis".

Responding to the success of her campaign, she said she had only "gone and done it".

UWE said it had met Ms Wakefield to discuss her campaign.

A spokesman said: "We are now exploring various different options with our Students' Union on how we can extend the financial support we already provide and make it easier for students to know how and where to access it."

Ms Wakefield spent £100 on the campaign, which included 40 specially-designed boxes filled with tampons.

"I'm extremely happy and proud that UWE have recognised the urgency of ending period poverty by supplying free sanitary products," she said.

"I will be pushing for access to products for all genders, offering reusable menstrual products and training staff to recognise period poverty."

She added it was a "shame" UWE took so long to recognise the severity of period poverty in the UK.

"I am happy they are willing to help and make positive change [and] hope more universities in the near future hear my story and take initiative by also supplying free sanitary products."

She is now planning to attend the NUS Women's Conference next month to raise awareness that universities need to support their students through period poverty.