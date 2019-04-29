Image copyright Brian Hopkinson Image caption Brian Hopkinson is standing in the local election for the Charlton and Cribbs Ward of South Gloucestershire Council

A politician said he was "pushed violently against a wall" and choked while delivering election material.

Brian Hopkinson, 70, was canvassing in Stoke Lodge, near Bristol, with his partner when he was approached by a man "aggressively" waving a leaflet.

After apologising for "any offence the leaflet could have caused", Mr Hopkinson said the man attacked him and threatened to kill him.

He said he been left shaken and had reported the attack to police.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman confirmed a man delivering leaflets in the Patchway area on 24 April was assaulted and an inquiry was under way.

Mr Hopkinson is standing for the Conservatives in the Charlton and Cribbs Ward of South Gloucestershire Council.

'Shocking experience'

He said he was walking away from a house when the man came out of it waving the leaflet.

"I offered to take it back if he didn't want it," he said.

"Next thing I knew he rushed towards me, pushing me against the wall and wrapping his hand around my throat, digging his fingers right in.

"I managed to break free and back off away from the property, at which point he shouted at me, threatening to kill me."

He added: "I haven't had such a shocking experience in my 14 years in local politics."

A full list of candidates for the Charlton and Cribbs Ward can be found here. The poll takes place on 2 May.