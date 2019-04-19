Image copyright Bedminster Fire Station Image caption The fire spread through industrial units in Failand overnight

A large fire broke out at at an industrial unit in Bristol overnight.

Up to 30 firefighters have spent the night tackling the blaze at Clevedon Road in Failand, where storage buildings were ablaze from 04:30 BST.

The fire spread to a number of vehicles parked outside the building which have been damaged. Crews remain at the scene on Friday damping down.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said the cause has yet to be determined and an investigation was now underway.