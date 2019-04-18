Image copyright Google Image caption The nursery in Bedminster was closed by Ofsted over "a significant event" concerning a worker

A nursery has been temporarily shut over fears children are "at risk of harm".

North Street Nursery in Bedminster, Bristol, was closed by Ofsted on 15 April over "a significant event" concerning a worker.

Ofsted inspectors found the nursery was not meeting certain childcare requirements.

A letter to parents seen by Bristol Live detailed the suspension of a staff member over "inappropriate behaviour".

'Aware of concerns'

In the letter, the nursery's director Vicky Collins said it had received a "confidential report" regarding the standard of care of a new employee.

Ofsted's report said: "We have suspended the registration as we have reasonable cause to believe children may be at risk of harm.

"Suspension allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children."

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We are aware of concerns raised by Ofsted.

"The matter has not been referred to us, but we are part of a multi-agency group which is looking into the allegations which will be robustly investigated and appropriate action taken."

On its website, the nursery says it boasts an "experienced team with a long and dedicated childcare background".

The nursery has been approached by the BBC for comment.