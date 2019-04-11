Image copyright University of Bristol Image caption The university says the buildings will be metal-clad "to reflect the industrial heritage of the site"

Plans for three high-rise student accommodation blocks as part of a new £300m campus for the University of Bristol have been revealed.

The university secured outline planning permission for land alongside Temple Meads railway station in July.

It is now consulting on accommodation for nearly 1,000 student bedrooms in the three blocks that could be 21-storeys high.

The campus is expected to welcome its first students in 2022.

Since the plans were originally revealed, a number of changes have been made.

These include all student accommodation being located on Temple Island, with two buildings on the Cattle Market site instead of three.

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption A derelict former Royal Mail sorting office will be demolished to make way for the new Temple Quarter Campus

The campus will house a digital innovation centre, a business school and student residential village.

A derelict former Royal Mail sorting office and adjoining 1970s office building is currently being demolished to make way for the new centre.

A university spokesman said the new buildings would be metal-clad "to reflect the industrial heritage of the site".

It also plans to build a 24-hour student hub along with shops, bars and cafes, a roof terrace, gym, and outside spaces for fitness and studying.

Prof Guy Orpen, from the university, said: "We've revised our plans to add more focus on the public spaces and to allow better routes for pedestrians and cyclists to move through the site."

Image copyright Legal and General Image caption Separate plans for new homes, a conference centre and a hotel have also been put forward for the Temple Quarter area by financial backer Legal & General

Analysis

By Pete Simson, BBC Radio Bristol politics reporter

It was originally envisaged these buildings would stand next to an arena, before the plan was scrapped last year.

Now, the site formally known as "Arena Island" is to be used for housing, office space and a conference centre, as well as these student blocks.

If recent history is anything to go by however, residents in nearby Totterdown and Windmill Hill might not be so keen.

Opposition to new high-rise buildings has been fierce, and the university could well face a battle to secure planning permission.