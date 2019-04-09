Image caption Det Con George was previously banned from driving for 17 months

A detective who failed to give a breath test after being found in a state of "distress" in a car has been sacked.

Emma George was found at a petrol station in Bristol in December with her eyes "glazed", a hearing was told.

She was asked to take a breathalyser test but told Avon and Somerset Police officers she did not understand.

Det Con George, 42, was convicted of failing to provide a specimen by magistrates in February and banned from driving for 17 months.

Chief Constable Andy Marsh said she had been dismissed from the force after 12 years with "sadness".

Representing the force at a misconduct hearing, barrister Matthew Chidley said when Det Con George was questioned by an officer she was visibly upset and smelled of what he thought was alcohol.

'Clearly in crisis'

In mitigation, Det Sgt John Underhill, said: "Emma loves being in the police. She knows what she's done and that it was wrong. She's been off with stress and seeking help for that stress."

On the day of the incident Det Con George had called in sick, as she had for more than 30 days last year, the hearing was told.

Police Federation representative Mark Loper said: "Emma is a member of the police family who is clearly in crisis. She was under considerable pressure in her role with Avon and Somerset Police.

"This is a single episode of misconduct and she has never shied away from her culpability."

Mr Marsh said: "It's necessary to be clear on what the standards are for drink-driving.

"It's with sadness I find it necessary and proportionate to dismiss Det Con George without notice."