Image copyright Google Image caption The building was granted listed-building status after a planning visit

Plans to turn a 17th Century Grade II-listed former city centre pub into flats have been approved.

The Pineapple in St Georges Road, Bristol, has been closed for most of the past three years.

Bristol City Council planners were told the building's historical importance was only discovered during a site visit, after plans by the Wellington Pub Company were submitted.

The property was granted listed-building status after that visit.

Plans for the building, described as "a remarkable survivor of the 17th Century", were then amended to satisfy the authority's conservation team.

The pub's Edwardian facade and the pub sign will be kept, and a "horrendous" adjoining building with blocked-up windows will be demolished and rebuilt as part of the plans for six new flats.