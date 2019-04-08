Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Jackson Gibbons felt unwell within an hour of taking the pills and later died

A 15-year-old boy died at a Premier Inn after overdosing on ecstasy pills supplied by his 16-year-old friend on a night out, an inquest has found.

Jackson Gibbons, from Pontypool, and his friend took three "Punisher" pills each at an under 18s rave at Lakota nightclub in Bristol on 2 April 2018.

He had travelled to the city without telling his parents and became unwell an hour after taking the pills.

Assistant coroner Simon Fox found he died from the effects of ecstasy.

The inquest at Avon Coroner's Court heard Jackson was living with a foster family for part of the week and had a history of self-harm.

His father Tyrone Gibbons told the hearing there had been "nothing of concern" in his son's behaviour in the weeks leading up to his death.

Image caption Both boys took three of the ecstasy pills called Punisher

He spoke with Jackson at about 21:20 GMT on the night he died about when he was coming home.

During the conversation he asked if Jackson had taken drugs and was told "yes".

"That was the last conversation I had with him," said Mr Gibbons.

The inquest heard the pair had taken the pills at 18:00 and returned to the hotel from the club when Jackson began to feel ill.

Jackson's mother received a panicked call at about 23:30 from his friend who said where they were and that a paramedic was working on her son.

Police complaint

Julie Bevis of South Western Ambulance Service told the inquest the friend said Jackson had not wanted an ambulance and thought he would feel better "in a while".

When he collapsed, the friend called for an ambulance. Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the inquest the family's solicitor read out a statement saying they were "disappointed" a request for an adjournment had not been allowed.

They want the CPS to look at whether an offence had been committed for the supply of drugs and failure to get medical assistance sooner, and have made a complaint to Avon and Somerset Police.

A spokesperson for the force said a complaint has been received and they are investigating.