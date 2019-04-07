Image caption An elderly couple were injured in the collision

An elderly couple have been seriously injured in a car crash in the centre of Bristol on Sunday, police have said.

A blue Nissan Almera came off Hotwells Road, injuring the pedestrians, a man and woman, then hitting a traffic light at about 12:50 BST.

The driver of the Nissan was also hurt but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Investigators are at the scene and police want to know how the Nissan was being driven prior to the crash.

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision