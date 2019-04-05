Image copyright PRSC Image caption The land was sold in 1985 by Avon County Council

An unusual patch of scrubland, dubbed Turbo Island by locals, could be bought by a community group.

The People's Republic of Stoke's Croft is bidding for £300,000 to buy the small corner plot where Jamaica Street and Stokes Croft forks in Bristol.

The bid is one of four proposals being considered by Bristol City Council.

Chris Chalkley, director of the People's Republic of Stokes Croft, said it was a "massive opportunity" for the "destiny" of the area.

The plot was sold in 1985 by Avon County Council to a private company that rents advertising space.

The funding, from cash which is paid by developers to mitigate against impact caused by building work, would mean it could be bought from that company.

Image copyright PRSC Image caption The corner has been used for some of Bristol's most notable graffiti

The plot is often use as a meeting place for people in Stokes Croft but has in the past been a focal point of anti-social behaviour.

Mr Chalkey said community ownership would be a "powerful way to temper the effects of gentrification".

Other bids for funding include opening up St John's burial ground, improving parking facilities in Orchard Street and partly opening up St Peter's Church Castle Park.

Paul Smith, Labour councillor for Bristol Central Ward and cabinet member for housing, said: "The four proposals were all excellent and overwhelmingly approved by the residents present."

An area committee of councillors will make the final decision.