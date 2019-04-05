Bristol

Gull rescue leads to Bristol road closures

  • 5 April 2019
Rescue in Bristol Image copyright Marley Bennett
Image caption Firefighters had to close part of Bristol city centre to rescue the bird in Baldwin Street
A gull trapped in netting led to the closure of a large part of Bristol city centre.

Avon Fire and Rescue was called at the request of the RSPCA to help the unfortunate bird, which had got tangled four floors up in Baldwin Street.

Part of Badwin Street and St Augustine's Parade were blocked off as fire crews used ladders to reach the gull.

Crews said the gull was freed and the roads were reopened shortly after.

