Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The student died on a beach near Mont-joli on the Gaspe peninsula

An architecture student drowned while camping on a beach in Quebec, an inquest has heard.

Jyothi Pillay, 27, was found dead on the beach near Mont-joli, in Perce, on 9 April last year.

A post-mortem examination found Miss Pillay, of Stoke Gifford, Bristol, had not consumed drugs or alcohol before her death.

Avon Coroner's Court reached a conclusion of accidental drowning.

The inquest heard the 27-year-old was found by a paddleboarder.

Her body was partially in the water, with her possessions nearby.

Steve Poisson, coroner in Quebec, said in his report that on 7 April Miss Pillay purchased a sleeping bag and hitchhiked to Perce with two people who described her as "happy".

Image copyright Google Image caption Conditions were described as "wintry" by Canadian officials investigating Ms Pillay's death

After arriving in the city, she went to the beach and did not use her credit card again.

This information led Mr Poisson to conclude she most probably died on 8 April.

"Miss Pillay intended to do some wild camping at the head of the beach," he said.

"The objects found near her confirm this.

"Miss Pillay was found in an area where the tides can engulf people."

He described the conditions as "wintry" at the time.

Tributes were paid to the 27-year-old last year when news of her death emerged.

On a JustGiving page, she was described as "curious, independent and a talented young architect".