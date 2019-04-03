Image caption Bristol City Council's move comes after finding some privately-rented homes in disrepair or unsafe

Private landlords will need to pay £1,200 for a licence to rent their properties as part of council efforts to improve living standards for tenants.

Bristol City Council's move comes after finding some privately-rented homes in disrepair or unsafe to live in.

Cabinet member Paul Smith said it would cost the council about £1m a year to inspect 6,000 properties.

Housing groups have welcomed the move but landlords said it was expensive.

About one third of homes in Bristol are rented out privately.

An independent survey commissioned by the council, found one in five of the properties had hazards that were an immediate risk to the health or safety of tenants.

The licence would be issued post-inspection and last for five years. In order to obtain it, as well as the fee, 38 conditions would need to be met.

Rogue landlords

Despite Bristol City Council saying landlords have welcomed the new scheme, some are preparing to challenge the licence cost.

Chair of the Association of Local Landlords in Wessex, Rob Crawford, said: "We are aware there are landlords who are not as good as others and do need some help and education in providing the appropriate standard of accommodation.

"But why should good landlords be charged to address those issues from rogue landlords?"

He added there was already a reporting system in place for tenants to report rogue landlords and his group was challenging the licence fee cost.