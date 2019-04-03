A custody sergeant who twice hit a drunk detainee who spat in his face has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Sgt Martin Fox, who is due to retire, was said to be "devastated" his unblemished career would end after an incident that unfolded in seconds.

An Avon and Somerset Police misconduct panel accepted the incident was a momentary loss of self-control and handed him a final written warning.

The incident happened on 29 August at Patchway police station.

'Extreme provocation'

The panel heard a detainee, identified only as GT, was brought into the custody suite after being arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage in Norrisville Road in Bristol - charges he was later convicted for, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Sgt Fox tried to book him into custody but GT refused to co-operate and became increasingly aggressive.

CCTV footage shows Sgt Fox pulling GT by the handcuffs on to his desk, in a move he said was intended to deflate the situation and prevent his colleagues from being assaulted.

He used GT's hair to turn his head so they were face-to-face so they could continue the booking-in process.

When GT spat in his face, which the panel said was "despicable" and an act of "extreme provocation", Sgt Fox struck him, in what was described as a "hammer blow".

The officer said he used minimal force and it was an "instinctive reaction".

He claimed the second strike, when GT was facing downwards, was to control the situation and prevent him spitting again.

Representing Avon and Somerset Police at the two-day hearing, barrister James Berry said the second strike was "gratuitous" because GT was already under control - Sgt Fox's other hand was on GT's head and he was being restrained by the two other officers.

Chair of the panel, Andrew Midgley said: "There was a serious failing of judgement. Sgt Fox breached the standards of professional behaviour. The breach amounted to gross misconduct."